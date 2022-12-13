– During a recent edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about still wanting to compete for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles with his brother Jeff and adding that tag team championship to The Hardys’ list of accoldades.

Hardy was asked about the titles during the show. He noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “Yeah, that would be great. really hate that we didn’t get to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles when we got that first shot at them. New Japan definitely stands out. That would be something that would be great to put on our list.”

After The Hardys reunited in AEW, Jeff Hardy was suspended earlier this year after a DUI arrest.