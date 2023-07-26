Matt Hardy Remembers Taking Part in Wrestlers Court Over Michael Hayes Prank

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Wrestling Inc, Matt Hardy remembered a time he and his brother Jeff were summoned to wresters’ court over plane tickets. The two were offered first class tickets by Michael Hayes and initially tried to turn it down, but accepted. It was later revealed the tickets belonged to Kane.

Hardy said: “JBL tells us right before the court, he said, ‘Look guys, we know you guys didn’t mean to do this. Michael’s the one who put you up in the first-class seat, it’s on him at the end of the day. So, we’re really going for him. You guys just be good, make sure you guys get the Undertaker a fifth of Jack [Daniels]. He said, ‘If you get that, you can buy off the judge.”

He said that JBL told the “court” after that the Hardys disrespected Kane because they thought they were “big shots.” He said the Undertaker would accept a bribe of Jack Daniels. Later, Hayes was found guilty and had to buy Kane lunch every day for a month.