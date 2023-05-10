– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed his time on the SmackDown brand before being traded to Raw in 2009. According to Matt Hardy, wrestlers would have more creative wiggle room on SmackDown, since Vince McMahon ws more hands-on with WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on wrestlers having less oversight from Vince McMahon on SmackDown: “SmackDown was kind of like the sentimental favorite to a lot of people because, like, Raw was definitely Vince’s baby, and it was the flagship show. So he was very hands-on with that. And I feel like people could get away with a little more on SmackDown.”

On SmackDown having more wiggle room: “Vince had a vision for Raw, and he knew exactly what he wanted to do. SmackDown, it was a little more, there was a little bit more wiggle room in there to do your own thing.”

Hardy was traded back to Raw during the 2009 WWE Draft. He later lost to his brother Jeff Hardy in an I Quit match at WWE Backlash 2009.