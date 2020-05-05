Matt Hardy Responds to FOX Not Including Him On Announcement For WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches Special

Matt Hardy replied to FOX’s announcement on Twitter promoting the two-hour WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches special that will air this Saturday at 8PM ET. The announcement said that the special “stars” The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and many others. A fan noted that the announcement not including Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Matt Hardy or Jeff Hardy is a “crime” given the legendary ladder matches they’ve been in.

Matt replied saying: “It’s all good. In 2020, wrestling fans know you can’t talk about @WWE’s greatest ladder matches without the names HBK, Razor, Christian, Bubba, D-von, Matt & Jeff included.. Hopefully, those matches are included for keeping the actual history credible.”