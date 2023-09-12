Matt Hardy Recalls WWE Locker Room’s Reaction To 9/11 Attacks

Matt Hardy spoke about the WWE locker room’s reaction to the 9/11 attacks and the Smackdown taping two days later on his latest podcast. Hardy looked back on the attacks on the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the locker room’s reaction to the attack: “I remember we were waiting like, ‘What is going to happen?’ because we have SmackDown [in Houston, Texas]. This happened at what 9 [or] 10 o’clock is when the planes hit the buildings, right? Early in the morning. Our call time is noon, 1 o’clock. I know we’re on Central Time in Houston. We’re just like, ‘What is going on about the show?’ We were trying to find out, and then there was a company-wide email, and they were texting people, whatever. And they said, ‘We’re not sure what we’re going to do; just everybody stand by. Everybody stand by. We’ll have you an answer by this afternoon.’

“So we don’t know if the show was [going ahead], whatever. And then, obviously, everything shut down, so the show was not a go. And they said, ‘So we’re going to get back with you.’ I remember me and Jeff [Hardy], we just wanted to drive home. I just wanted to get home and be with my dad, be with my family, because we didn’t know. And everybody was like that. Shane [Helms] was like that. Nobody knew what was happening or what was coming … Everybody wanted to go home.”

On Vince McMahon’s speech that opened Smackdown: “Vince is a fearless human being. He wasn’t afraid of stuff. There were so many people that were just worried, like, ‘If we’re the first big public gathering, does that make us a target?’ I felt like that. It was very strange. I was very concerned and worried during that day, but Vince had his mind made up. He was like, ‘Nobody stops me, nobody stops World Wrestling Entertainment, and we’re going to do the show, dammit.'”