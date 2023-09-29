Matt Hardy Thinks WWE Is on Target to Make Jade Cargill Their Star

On the most recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the host shared his thoughts on Jade Cargill signing with WWE and how the promotion is poised to utilize her on their roster (per Fightful). Hardy commended Cargill on her recent exit from AEW and explained how he sees her primed for promotion at WWE. You can find a few highlights from Hardy and watch the full podcast below.

On WWE laying the early groundwork for Cargill’s debut: “It’s a good call. There’s a ton of untapped potential in here, it’s gonna be really interesting to see how it plays out. WWE is trying to treat her like a star, they’re trying to give her the biggest boost possible to really have her blast off into superstardom and they’re doing it the right way.”

On Cargill’s elegant exit from AEW: “She left AEW at the optimal time when you think about it, she had this big push, she had been undefeated, she had one loss, she went away for a while, came back and then she announces to management that she’s going to go to WWE. She has one more loss, and then off to WWE. She’s leaving about as unblemished as you can leave.”

On what Cargill will need to successfully transition to WWE: “She has the look of the star. When it comes to a female wrestler, she’s Vince McMahon’s perfect wrestler. Vince would love that look I can tell you, big, pretty girl who’s pretty, muscular and athletic. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it goes. One thing I’m interested in is to see how her work translates into longer matches, like if she’s doing main events as opposed to shorter matches. I think that’s going to be the determining factor, if she can go and produce those great, long, and competitive main event matches. That’s going to be the point where she has to prove herself more than anywhere else.”