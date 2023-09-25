Matt Hardy On Which WWE Releases He Thinks Could Go To AEW

As previously reported, WWE released over twenty wrestlers last week, including Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler and more. In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about which wrestlers that were cut from WWE could end up making their way to AEW. Here are highlights:

On Matt Cardona’s success in the independent scene and how other talents could do that: “He is the perfect living, breathing example of it, a guy who, when he was laid off, the stuff he’s done now where he’s the Indy God and he won all the titles. He’s just killing it on every level. He is willing to bust his ass, he’s willing to work, put in the sacrifice and do it yourself. You really have to be someone that’s almost like a D.I.Y. to really be able to go out and do that, but it is out there, if you want it, especially if you got great name value, someone like a Dolph Ziggler or someone like a Shelton Benjamin or someone like a Mustafa Ali. There’s a lot of guys who have a lot of great TV time and people will pay to see them. You go out and you bust your ass and you can do whatever. I think also it opens up some possibilities at AEW for some of these guys to maybe show up and do something there in 90 days.”

On which WWE releases could go to AEW: “I could see the three names I just mentioned, Shelton Benjamin, I could see Dolph Ziggler. I could see Mustafa Ali. I could see all those guys doing something there. I have to go back and look at the list.”

On Dolph Ziggler: “He’s also very much of the same mentality that I am. He’s very easygoing, he just wants to be there, he wants to do a good job, he wants to go out and wrestle, bust his ass, and he’s not problematic. He’s not a politicker. He just goes to work and does his job. To our defense, that’s not a bad thing, but it also can be something that holds you back in some capacity too if you’re not constantly politicking and trying to get your shit in and trying to make sure you fit your finger on the pulse of the promoter and what all he’s doing and where you’re going. Sometimes you have to be super interactive to stay on top of your shit, to make sure something happens like that.”