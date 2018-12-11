Matt Hardy: A WWE In-Ring Return Should Come ‘Sooner Than Later’

Matt Hardy recently spoke with Akhilesh Gannavarapu of Wrestling Inc, and Matt commented about a possible in ring return…

On Rehabbing His Injury Issues: “There is not a set timeline [for me returning]. Whenever I was “going home” there were some issues, some nagging injuries I was dealing with. I had to go home and do some rehabilitation,”

On a Return: “As far as a timetable of when I’m going to return, I don’t have an exact timetable but I would say sooner than later.”