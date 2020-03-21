Matt Hardy Says He Felt Like WWE Often Sucked The Fun Out of Things, Says the Framework of AEW Is Magic

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy discussed how WWE would often suck the fun out of things for him and how his main focus at this point in his career was to be creative and have fun. Highlights are below.

On how he felt WWE sucked the fun out of things: “I could have stayed at WWE, they tried very hard to sign me, they offered me very good money, but I know my role would have been minimized. And for me, more important than money right now, is just to totally utilize my creativity in these last three, four years, whatever I’m gonna have, to do this. I want to enjoy it. I want to be driven and fueled by the passion I have for this. I want to be creative and I want to have fun. And at WWE, a lot of times they suck the fun out of things because it’s become such a business and you just become a cog in the machine.”

On the framework of AEW being magic: “I think basically, the whole framework of AEW from what I’ve seen so far, is there is like an outline, this is kind of where we wanna go, this is kind of what we’d like to do to get there, how do you suggest we get there, and then the talent fills in the blanks. And that’s the magic. That’s the beauty of this business.”

