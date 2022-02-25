Matt Hardy On Wanting Another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks Match, Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

In a recent interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Matt Hardy discussed the Hardy Boyz reunion, Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Matt Hardy on the Hardy Boyz reunion: “Jeff and I both made that deal to each other: we want to end our careers the way we began our careers. We’re getting the opportunity to do that now as all of the planets have aligned. I’m really excited for how 2022 is going to turn out for the Hardys. It’s going to be a great, great year and we’re very much excited to be teaming again and having some first-time matches, which is going to be rare. We’ve gone long enough without teaming that there’s all these fresh matchups out there and there’s so many great tag teams in the world. The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that’d be very cool, too.”

On potential opponents for the Hardy Boyz: “I’m not going to lie: I’m a big fan of The Young Bucks. I’d love to do another Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.”

On Cody Rhodes leaving AEW: “Cody’s obviously one of the forefathers of AEW: him, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. They were kind of the guys that were leading the charge as far as creating AEW and they got with Tony Khan and he made things happen and made AEW a reality. It’s going to be really interesting and I wish Cody the best in whatever he ends up doing, but it’s going to be very weird not having him around in AEW. I’m sure whatever he ends up doing, he’ll kill it and be great at it. I’m at that point now where anything can happen. It’s pro wrestling and we kind of control our own destinies. Don’t ever be surprised because anything can happen in this wild industry.”