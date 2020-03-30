wrestling / News
Matt Hardy’s ‘Teleportation’ On Dynamite Explained by AEW
Matt Hardy’s teleportation, it turns out, wasn’t exactly the supernatural event that it appeared to be. On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Hardy teleported around the arena for his confrontation with Chris Jericho. As AEW has revealed Twitter, it was less a corporeal move than it was a holographic one.
As reported earlier in the day, Jericho was unhappy with the first take of the segment and AEW retaped it for a second version that was liked far more by all involved.
Heavens to NERIC, Vanguard 1.. Our plan at last week’s #AEWDynamite was PRACTICALLY PERFECT.
We left The Maker of Pain @IAmJericho absolutely MENTALLY INTERCOURSED after you & the Aerial Assault Robots FLAWLESSLY projected my plan.
It was MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/iZxmtoJJrg
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 28, 2020
Teleportation?
Of course not.
It was merely a fleet of Aerial Assault Drones led by Vanguard 1 projecting an array of images of #BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND to confuse @chrisjerichofozzy which hasten the MAKER OF PAIN’S descent into madness during last week’s #AEWDynamite.
Duh. pic.twitter.com/opNItEiHbs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 30, 2020
