Matt Jackson Addresses Injury Reports, Says He’s Cleared For Full Gear

Matt Jackson has made a statement on his status for AEW Full Gear this weekend amid reports that he is legitimately injured. As previously reported, Jackson’s injury angle on this week’s Dynamite was a matter of working a legitimate injury into a storyline. The report stated that Jackson has a partially-torn MCL and a thinning of the ACL, and has been rehabbing it.

Addressing the report, Jackson posted to Twitter and said that he is medically cleared for the match:

“I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support. -Matt

F The Revival.”