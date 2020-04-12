Matt Jackson Announces Schedule for Being The Elite Ep. 199 This Week

– AEW’s Matt Jackson shared an announcement on Instagram today on Being The Elite as the show builds to its 200th episode. You can check out the announcement below. It looks like Being The Elite 199 will be released in three parts on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week.

Matt Jackson wrote, “HAPPY EASTER #BeingTheElite fans! It all starts tomorrow! All building to #BTE200!” You can view his Instagram post below.