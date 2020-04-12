wrestling / News

Matt Jackson Announces Schedule for Being The Elite Ep. 199 This Week

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Matt Jackson AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

– AEW’s Matt Jackson shared an announcement on Instagram today on Being The Elite as the show builds to its 200th episode. You can check out the announcement below. It looks like Being The Elite 199 will be released in three parts on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week.

Matt Jackson wrote, “HAPPY EASTER #BeingTheElite fans! It all starts tomorrow! All building to #BTE200!” You can view his Instagram post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Being The Elite, Matt Jackson, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading