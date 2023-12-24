– As previously reported, Dana Massie has exited AEW as the company’s Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer. Massie is also the wife of AEW star and EVP Matt Jackson. In a post on his Instagram Stories, Matt Jackson (nee Matthew Massie) commented on his wife exiting her longtime role. Jackson noted that his wife left her executive role by her choice and terms.

Jackson wrote in the caption of the photo he shared, “End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It’s been fun working with you. See you at dinner.”

Dana Massie had previously been part of the company’s executive team since AEW began in 2019.