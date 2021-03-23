Matt Jackson Has a Crisis of Confidence in Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest Being the Elite is online, with Matt Jackson having a crisis of confidence in the wake of Don Callis’ promo on last week’s Dynamite. You can see the full video of this week’s episode below along with a recap:

* We see Matt at home in a suit, talking about he got slaughtered on the stock market today but you have to love it. He thinks back to Don Callis’ promo from last week’s Dynamite where he wants to see them be the old Young Bucks again, and says that he doesn’t know anything and they haven’t changed. He then picks up the phone and calls his wife to talk about dinner with filet mignon, lobster tails, escargo and brie. He hangs up and realizes that maybe they have changed.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Dark Order is hanging out and are excited about recruiting Maki Itoh. Despite a little bit of dissent, the group as a whole loves the idea. John SIlver approaches Itoh and they awkwardly ask if they want to join. She tells them to go f**k themselves, because she’s going back to Japan.

* The Good Brothers are arguing about who is responsible for their loss, and Anderson says Gallows is the “tiredest man in the world” because of how much he jacks off. He tells Gallows he needs to abstain for a full week and if he doesn’t, they’re splitting up. He yells at Gallows and walks off.

* Matt Sydal is backstage with Mike, upset because he can’t find his ring jacket and their match is up next. Ryzin shows up and asks if they lost something, and tells them they should visit the church merch where Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rosa have his jacket. They sell it back to him for $400, but he leaves his fanny pack behind because they’re rushed to get to their match and so they take it while cackling.

* We see a clip from backstage at Dynamite as Brandon Cutler prepares for his entrance and then walks out.

* Hangman Page walks up to the Dark Order and congratulates John Silver on his TNT Championship shot next week. He asks what Silver is doing to prepare, which leads to a training montage that they’ve been planning for three days. Evil Uno says the training starts now and we get a black and white training montage set to a song by the group.

* We go back to the clip of Don Callis talking trash to the Bucks on last week’s Dynamite and when the Bucks walk away, Matt runs into Matt Hardy, who asks if he’s okay. Hardy says Don has been playing him and that the Bucks are too gullible, pointing out that Hangman sent them a text that said they were no longer friends. We learn that Hardy got Hangman’s phone and sent the text because he wanted to get Hangman away from them at the time. Hardy says they’re too easy to play, and Matt Jackson walks off while Matt Hardy smiles.

* We then get clips from past episodes as Matt Jackson walks slowly down a hallway, all of which feature the Bucks’ dissolution of their friendship with Hangman. Matt sees Page partying with the Dark Order and watches for a bit before closing the door and walking away, all set to sad music.

