wrestling / News

Matt Jackson and Dana Massie Launch New Youtube Channel ‘Never Not Jet Lagged’

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Matt Jackson 9-25-24 Image Credit: AEW

Matt Jackson and his wife dana Massie have launched a new Youtube channel called ‘Never Not Jet Lagged’. You can find it here. The channel serves as a travel vlog, as they explore new places, cultures and more. The first episode will debut this Friday, following an AMA at 11 AM PT.

Matt Jackson, Joseph Lee

