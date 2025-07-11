Matt Jackson Says Death Riders Deserve More Credit For Boosting AEW Over Past Year

Matt Jackson thinks that the Death Riders should get more credit for helping AEW’s business over the past year. The Young Bucks were guests on Up Close with Renee Paquette and during the conversation, Jackson said that he believes the Jon Moxley-led group has helped the company boost their business metrics over 2025.

“There’s one thing I would love to say to the fans,” Matt said (per Fightful). “The Death Riders do not get enough credit for what they’ve done for this company in the last year. The crowd is up. The ratings are up. The houses are up. The fans are excited.”

He continued, ” That’s because of the Death Riders. I feel like they don’t get enough credit for what they’ve done for this place.”

Moxley is set to defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page at AEW All In: Texas while Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd will battle The Opps for the Trios Championships at the show.