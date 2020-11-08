Matt Jackson Gives Update on Knee Injury, Says ACL Is an Old Injury & MCL Is New

Following the Young Bucks’ AEW Tag Team Title wins at last night’s Full Gear, Matt Jackson gave an update on the status of his knee injury during a media scrum. As previously reported, Matt is dealing with a partially-torn MCL and a thinning of the ACL but was medically cleared for the match, which saw the Bucks defeat FTR for the titles. Asked about the knee, Matt said that while the MCL tear is new, the ACL thinning is something that he has been dealing with for a long time. You can see highlights and the full video below:

Matt Jackson on getting the injury diagnosed: “It’s a very real injury that I have been dealing with. I mean, it’s been a rough year for me. Like, I come back after all that time off when we were on lockdown, and the first thing I do is I break my rib when I jumped out of the dugout. And I dealt with that for a second, and that sucked. And then we did the Falls Count Anywhere match with Butcher and the Blade, and I decided it would be a good idea to jump off the entrance set … dive off the entrance set and go diving elbow through the table, where there is only concrete, by the way. Not a good idea. For a while, I was walking around at home, and having a hard time kind of hobbling around. And I thought I may have had a hairline fracture in my fibula or something. My amazing wife, who is also watching this, noticed that I was having a hard time getting around and she had Doctor Sampson order me an MRI, just to see what was going on. And turns out, it wasn’t my fibula, it was actually soft tissue. It was the back of my knee, it was my MCL, and it was diagnosed after looking at the MRI, that I had a slight tear. Nothing at the time that needed surgery. And the most interesting part that I found out about was, they said that I had thinning of my ACL which they also considered a slight tear. I haven’t had any pain really in my ACL, just wear and tear I thought. I remember thinking back, ‘Have I ever hurt my ACL?’ And I remembered back at maybe 2008, I banged up my knee, and I had a hard time with it for a second. And that’s the only time I can recall ever hurting my left knee in that area.”

Matt Jackson on where his knee currently stands: “So after talking to a couple of doctors, we’re under the impression that the ACL may be a decade or older. And the MCL is brand new. It’s something that I’ve been dealing with, I’ve been rehabbing. I’ve been taping it before every match, and this was my ninth match I believe with the injury. And honestly, I felt pretty good with all things considered. Our medical staff is amazing. They would never send me out there if they weren’t confident with me, and how I felt, and I know my body as well … So all things considered, I feel pretty good about. The doctors feel pretty good about it. I’m going to take every precaution possible. And if it starts bothering me, we’ll see what happens, I’ll do the right thing. But I’m not too worried about it.”

