Matt Jackson Has PTSD About Paul Wight In Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, featuring Matt Jackson’s reaction to AEW signing Paul Wight in the opening. The segment uses fan footage from a edition of WWE Smackdown, in which Wight, back when he was the Big Show, chokeslams Jackson through a table. Here’s a recap of the rest of the episode:

* Kenny Omega opens up a pack of WCW trading cards from 1991, featuring Sting, Arn Anderson and El Gigante. He then shows off his custom Nikes with an Omega symbol.

* Matt Hardy praises Isaiah Kassidy and TH2 for their work on last week’s show. He then talks about their match with the Dark Order.

* Silver and Reynolds search for Sting, even trying a ‘Sting call’. Unfortunately they only find Eddie Kingston, who tells them they need to focus on one thing at a time since they were trying to get Hangman Page before. The conversation somehow turns into which one they’d rather kiss.

* A new episode of Dark Order Kai, as they try to figure out why they lost their fight last week.

* Vickie Guerrero and Nyla Rose continue dance auditions, but Ryzin says he’d rather sing.

* Dark Order get 5 into a hot tub, and argue about where everyone was when Matt Hardy threw him off the stage. Page asks where they are and it ends with them making fun of 5’s manhood.

* The Good Brothers talk about Papa Buck getting attacked by Chris and MJF while at the hospital. Doc reveals he gave Papa Buck a viagra so he was feeling good when he woke up.