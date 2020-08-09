Matt Jackson: ‘I Applaud Anyone Who Decides to Take a Break From Social Media’

– Late last year, The Young Bucks took their leave of Twitter, with Matt Jackson later noting how it was becoming a distraction and bad for their mental health. It appears earlier today, AEW EVP Matt Jackson shared another explanation in an Instagram story that was later shared on Twitter by WrestleJoy’s Andy Nemmity.

According to Jackson, he noted that fans were sending threatening messages to the Bucks and pictures of their homes through social media. He stated, “I applaud anyone who decides to take a break from social media. Especially the toxic world of Twitter specifically. We logged off when threatening messages were sent to us regularly and finally the last straw came when google map images of our homes were being tweeted to us. It’s been a nice break for our mental health. If someone decides to sign off, good for them.”

He shared those statements not long after AEW executive and on-air talent Brandi Rhodes deactivated her Twitter account. Her husband, AEW EVP and TNT champion Cody Rhodes later commented, “Leaving a social app because you open your phone to an absurd amount of n bombs is respectfully understandable. No place for that.” You can view an image of Jackson’s Instagram story below: