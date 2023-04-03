Matt Jackson Gives Update On His Injury Status, Decision To Not Have Surgery

On the latest edition of Being The Elite, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks commented on his recent torn bicep injury and his subsequent decision to not opt for surgery. Jackson said he is hopeful that therapy will reduce the time he’s out. His comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“You may have heard I suffered a torn bicep. It’s a partially torn bicep. After consulting with multiple doctors and wrestlers, other people in the industry who have suffered the exact same injury, I have decided not to do the surgery. Instead, as I said, we are on our way to LA to start other forms of therapy. These other forms of therapy shall turn what would have been months out on the shelf to only just weeks. That is the hope. I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I’m just a freak. Dana says I am. But I feel pretty good, and my arm feels pretty good. So the hope is, let’s get in there, let’s do these other therapies, let’s do the PRP, and let’s get me back in the ring asap. That is the hope.”

As reported, Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Dave Meltzer gave an update on the injury a few days ago. He noted that Jackson suffered a partially torn biceps injury last month during his match at AEW Dynamite in Winnipeg. As previously noted, Jackson opted out of surgery and plans to rehab the injury.

According to Meltzer, Jackson was given a timetable of about 6-8 weeks to recover. That would likely be enough time for Jackson to return to the ring in time for AEW Double or Nothing 2023. However, it’s not guaranteed that Jackson will be healed enough in time for the match.

It appears AEW is building up for a matchup featuring Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page against The Blackpool Combat Club for Double or Nothing.