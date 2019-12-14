wrestling / News
Matt Jackson Jokes About Dash Wilder Tripping on Smackdown
December 14, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Dash Wilder had a bit of a trip during The Revival’s entrance on last night’s edition of Smackdown. Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks later tweeted out a joke at Wilder’s expense, giving a new spin to F.T.R. Jackson wrote, Fall The Revival. You can check out that tweet below.
Fall
The
Revival
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 14, 2019
