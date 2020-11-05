wrestling / News
Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR
November 5, 2020 | Posted by
In the build to The Young Bucks vs. FTR at Full Gear, the AEW tag team champions attacked the ankle of Matt Jackson with a steel chair. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is a matter of a real-life injury being worked into a storyline.
Jackson reportedly has a partially torn MCL and a thinning of the ACL, which is considered a slight tear. He has been rehabbing the injury and still feels they can do the match with FTR. The injury is said to have happened during a match with the Butcher and the Blade when the Bucks did dives off the stage. Jackson did a flying elbow and hurt his knee in the process.
