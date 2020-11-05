wrestling / News

Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Jackson AEW All Out

In the build to The Young Bucks vs. FTR at Full Gear, the AEW tag team champions attacked the ankle of Matt Jackson with a steel chair. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is a matter of a real-life injury being worked into a storyline.

Jackson reportedly has a partially torn MCL and a thinning of the ACL, which is considered a slight tear. He has been rehabbing the injury and still feels they can do the match with FTR. The injury is said to have happened during a match with the Butcher and the Blade when the Bucks did dives off the stage. Jackson did a flying elbow and hurt his knee in the process.

