Matt Jackson Legitimately Injured – Used For Storyline With FTR

In the build to The Young Bucks vs. FTR at Full Gear, the AEW tag team champions attacked the ankle of Matt Jackson with a steel chair. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, this is a matter of a real-life injury being worked into a storyline.

Jackson reportedly has a partially torn MCL and a thinning of the ACL, which is considered a slight tear. He has been rehabbing the injury and still feels they can do the match with FTR. The injury is said to have happened during a match with the Butcher and the Blade when the Bucks did dives off the stage. Jackson did a flying elbow and hurt his knee in the process.