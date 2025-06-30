Matt Jackson Reveals He Suffered a Pulled Hamstring at AEW Double or Nothing

During his latest Never Not Jet Lagged vlog (via Fightful), Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks revealed that he suffered a pulled hamstring at AEW Double or Nothing back in May. The Bucks teamed with The Death Riders against Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Willow Nightingale and the Opps.

Jackson said: “I have a wrap around my hamstring. It’s a pulled hamstring, I’m just out here icing my big old hamstring because I got hurt last night. I woke up, I slept maybe three hours… I was so uncomfortable all night. I feel really bad, I’m not feeling it, my left knee’s also swollen, so I’m having a hard time walking.. and my neck’s kind of hurting too. I was texting my brother… I think this is the worst I’ve ever felt after a match in my career.”

Jackson would heal up and be back in the ring for Grand Slam Mexico two weeks ago. The Bucks’ next big match will be against Swerve and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas.