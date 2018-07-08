wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Jackson Reacts To Getting Attacked At G1 Special, CM Punk’s Workout Playlist, Young Bucks Meet & Greet Announced
– Matt Jackson posted a tweet to react to the Bullet Club getting attacked by Toma Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku at last night’s G1 Special in San Francisco.
Licking our wounds. We’re a family. We will overcome this. #BulletClubElite
– In an interview with Kerrang, CM Punk revealed his workout playlist:
Misfits – Green Hell
Madball – Set It Off
Rocket From the Crypt – Middle
Against Me! – Black Me Out
Run the Jewels – Talk to Me
Rancid – Roots Radical
Cock Sparrer – Take ‘Em All
Bouncing Souls – Apartment 5F
Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind
Motorhead – Ace of Spades
Frank Turner – The Next Storm
Living Coulour – Cult of Personality
– The Young Bucks will have a Q&A and Meet & Greet on August 5 at the Sound Bar in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are available for $25, with VIP for $50. You can find more details here.
Orlando, we’re coming for a special meet & greet on August 5th! Tickets here: https://t.co/D92bD1dwtm pic.twitter.com/4RWgeVbXTm
