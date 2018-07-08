Various News: Matt Jackson Reacts To Getting Attacked At G1 Special, CM Punk’s Workout Playlist, Young Bucks Meet & Greet Announced

– Matt Jackson posted a tweet to react to the Bullet Club getting attacked by Toma Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku at last night’s G1 Special in San Francisco.

Licking our wounds. We’re a family. We will overcome this. #BulletClubElite — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 8, 2018

– In an interview with Kerrang, CM Punk revealed his workout playlist:

Misfits – Green Hell

Madball – Set It Off

Rocket From the Crypt – Middle

Against Me! – Black Me Out

Run the Jewels – Talk to Me

Rancid – Roots Radical

Cock Sparrer – Take ‘Em All

Bouncing Souls – Apartment 5F

Turnstile – I Don’t Wanna Be Blind

Motorhead – Ace of Spades

Frank Turner – The Next Storm

Living Coulour – Cult of Personality

– The Young Bucks will have a Q&A and Meet & Greet on August 5 at the Sound Bar in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are available for $25, with VIP for $50. You can find more details here.