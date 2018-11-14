Quantcast

 

Various News: Matt Jackson Reflects on The Young Bucks’ Journey, Paige Comments on Fighting with My Family Trailer, More on Today’s NXT UK Episodes

November 14, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Matt Jackson of the Young bucks posted the following on Twitter today, looking at the team’s journey from Bullet Club to All In to now…

– Paige posted the following, reacting to the release of the Fighting with My Family trailer…

– The following has been announced for today’s WWE NXT UK episodes…

* Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint open the show to announce the NXT UK Women’s Title
* Tyson T-Bone debuts
* Wolfgang vs. Ashton Smith
* Trent Seven vs. Zack Gibson

