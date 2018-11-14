Various News: Matt Jackson Reflects on The Young Bucks’ Journey, Paige Comments on Fighting with My Family Trailer, More on Today’s NXT UK Episodes

– Matt Jackson of the Young bucks posted the following on Twitter today, looking at the team’s journey from Bullet Club to All In to now…

October 25th, 2013 we joined a new wrestling faction called “Bullet Club.” pic.twitter.com/BFmskQvX9j — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 27, 2018

January 5th, 2016 we officially create subgroup “The Elite” with Kenny Omega. pic.twitter.com/fSX235vqU2 — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 27, 2018

May 2016, we create new travel vlog called “Being The Elite.” pic.twitter.com/s9fwZTkQjM — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 29, 2018

September 1st, we, along with Cody sellout Sears Centre for self-financed & self-promoted independent wrestling show, “All In.” pic.twitter.com/41SiwdPPnl — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 14, 2018

October 30th, 2018, we, along with Kenny Omega, Cody, Adam Page & Marty Scurll, officially announce that we have left Bullet Club & will now collectively be called The Elite. pic.twitter.com/pkQ9BAOVPY — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 9, 2018

– Paige posted the following, reacting to the release of the Fighting with My Family trailer…

The @FightingWMyFam trailer is out NOW! So surreal to have a movie based on my life story. I can’t wait for you all to see it in theaters this February! https://t.co/QtJtA5NsGi If you need me I’ll be absolutely ugly crying, running around my house in circles!! 😂😭😭😍😍😍 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 14, 2018

– The following has been announced for today’s WWE NXT UK episodes…

* Triple H and NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint open the show to announce the NXT UK Women’s Title

* Tyson T-Bone debuts

* Wolfgang vs. Ashton Smith

* Trent Seven vs. Zack Gibson