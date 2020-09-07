Matt Jackson Says AJ Styles Almost Showed Up On Dynamite Debut

In an interview with the Good Brothers Talk’n Shop Patreon podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Jackson said that AJ Styles almost made an appearance on the debut episode of Dynamite with Gallows and Anderson. He did not, however, mention Styles by name, but made it pretty obvious that’s who he was referring to. Styles’ first contract with WWE was up early last year and there were rumors at the time that he might jump to AEW for their debut. Here are highlights:

Matt Jackson on the original pitch to bring Gallows and Anderson into WWE: “When were pitching ideas to have you guys [Anderson and Gallows] come in, it was not going to be just the two of you [debuting on AEW]. There was going to be another person who I would not name. Let us just say he’s another Bullet Club member you may not want to talk about. We were originally going to debut AEW Dynamite at Madison Square Garden. At the end of our match, the three of you [Anderson, Gallows, and Styles] were supposed to jump the guardrail, and we were going to have a Bullet Club reunion. Obviously, things didn’t work out like that.”

Matt on Styles thanking them: “The first guy in this conversation [AJ Styles] buzzed us and said, ‘I just got too good of an offer [from WWE] and I would have never got that money without you guys’ offer. So, I want to thank you.”

Nick on their action figures being sold out: “We have been to 20 different Walmart stores, trying to find our action figures and its been sold out at every attempt. Everything we do makes no sense, and I don’t know why but nobody wants to give us credit.”