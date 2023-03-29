Matt Jackson Says Some Stuff Was Kept ‘Off Limits’ For AEW All Access

AEW All Access debuts tonight after Dynamite, and Matt Jackson says that he and Nick kept things “off-limits” from the show. The Ringer spoke with people in AEW ahead of the show’s debut tonight and Matt talked about how the show is pulling the curtain back and how there were certain aspects of their lives thet did not want the cameras involved in. You can see a couple of highlights below; in addition, the article makes note that the show “skirts around” the topic of the AEW All Out altercation and the Bucks only said how they were “nervous” to return from their suspension “instead of taking a pin to ballooning theories online they say aren’t necessarily true.”

Matt on the increasing amount of access fans want for backstage details: “In the beginning, it wasn’t like that. There still were hecklers and there still are people on wrestling forums, but all of a sudden now you can become famous overnight, and with that fame comes a lot of hate and criticism. … And that’s just the way the social media world works now, and that can be tough for a young kid. I really feel bad, and I sympathize, for those guys who don’t know what it’s like. … We’re going out there in our human bodies, and we have real human emotions and feelings. And when people say things about your real person, like, ‘Oh, I don’t like these guys as [executive vice presidents of AEW]’ or ‘I don’t like these guys in this certain way,’ and they don’t really know the full story, of course you’re a human being and it’s going to hurt your feelings.”

Matt on protecting their personal lives from public view: “That’s what sucks about wrestling now, there is very little mystique. All Access was revealing in a way where they wanted to come to our homes and do all this stuff. We had to tell them, ‘Hey, some stuff’s off-limits.’”