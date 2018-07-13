Matt Jackson Says Young Bucks Are ‘Considering Everything’ After Contracts Expire

– Matt Jackson did a Q&A on his Instagram account and discussed the Young Bucks’ plans beyond their current contracts and more. Highlights are below:

On if the Bucks are considering a WWE run after their NJPW/ROH contracts expire: “I’m considering everything right now.”

On how long they plan on wrestling: “much shorter than people imagine.”

On if he considers them to be the greatest tag team of all time: “[No] but that’s the goal by the end.”