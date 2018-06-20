Matt Jackson Says Young Bucks Are on Team Kenny, Talks All In Opponents & More

– Matt Jackson spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing the Young Bucks’ possible All In opponents, being Team Kenny and more. Highlights are below:

On winning the IWGP Tag Team Championships: “It was a major goal of ours because it was one of the last boxes to check off on our checklist. We knew all along we were the best, but sometimes you need to physically prove it to the naysayers, so this is further proof of our legacy that we’ll one day leave behind.”

On Kenny Omega’s IWGP World Heavyweight Championship win over Kazuchika Okada: “Kenny and Okada are both all-time performers, and their matches will go down in history. The callbacks to the earlier matches, and the brilliant sequences of counters for counters, had me on the edge of my seat. Wrestling is a universal language. Kenny learned to connect with people of a different race because he tells stories that anyone can understand…It was a really emotional moment for me personally. I didn’t know he was going to do that. The biggest win of his career, yet he remembered me first. It kind of humbled me. Tears came immediately.”

On the Omega vs. Cody rivalry: “Before, we were split and didn’t know who to root for. I think it’s clear this time around, we’re Team Kenny. I love Cody, but I’m not sure of his intentions, doing this again, putting us through this again.”

On WWE covering their Street Fighter battle with The New Day: “I think it was proof that people from competitive companies can work together and make entertainment magic harmony. We were very surprised to see how much WWE covered the event. We thought it was pretty cool they helped get the word out. We knew we’d win in the end, but figured it would be as competitive as it ended up being.”

On possible opponents for the Young Bucks at All In: “There are a lot of options for us, especially since we’re helping book the show. Every time we wrestle Fenix and Pentagon, we produce lighting in a bottle. Or maybe we could have a Golden Elite showdown? Or, speaking of Kenny and Ibushi, they’ve still got a win on my brother and I, maybe we could wrestle again under different circumstances this time? Or maybe we surprise everyone and wrestle two guys that we don’t even announce? Or maybe Nick and I just wear headsets and work the Gorilla position? We could always just wrestle one-on-one against each other. It’s going to be an exciting night, and, as always, Nick and I are looking to steal the show.”