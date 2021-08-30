Matt Jackson’s Stolen Shoes Get the Spotlight On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, and it spends a lot of time talking about Matt Jackson’s stolen Nike Diors. You can see the full video for this weeks episode below, plus a recap:

* Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers show off the new Elite handshake, which Matt calls the “new Too Sweet.” Omega says it can’t be duplicated and that years from now someone will come along and try to steal it, but they can’t. They say they’re the OGs and “Whoo!” together.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* The Bucks go out for some more sneaker shopping, where they run into Sammy Guevara and Aaron Solo. Matt says he’s in the market for some new shoes and they do some shopping around. Jackson goes to show off his Nike Diors, but he left them in the hotel.

* Brandon Cutler walks up and finds Marko Stunt, saying that he needs to stop ducking BTE Championship challengers. Cezar Bonani is the next contender and he’s right there, so Stunt agrees to face him with a race through the stands. They go in turns and Bonani goes first with Peter Avalon timing him. Bonani’s time is 15.78 seconds, while Stunt’s time is 15.19 seconds. Cutler says he’ll have to defend it next week as well.

* Backstand, Matt Jackson talks about his Diors and says that he realized that he never took them out of the suitcase. So he ran to the hotel and they weren’t there, and he remembered how their luggage had been messed with at the airport. He believes that it happened at the Ontario airport and said that he talked to Dana and they’re $6,600 but they’re gone. He says he knows people will say he was stupid for packing such expensive shoes with him, but he’s done that sort of things for years and never had anything stolen. He notes that people will say he can afford them and that’s true, but they were a gift from his wife. He said that he talked with Ontario police and will have to follow up with them, and he let StockX know the serial number of the shoes in case they pop up there for sale. He notes that this is a thing that happened in real life and not storyline.

* We get the next video in Ryan Nemeth’s Cream series, with Milk talking about his cream addiction and how it’s always been there for him and made him feel good, but he realized it was becoming a problem. Nemeth talks about the night that Milk went overboard with his shoes and how his cream frenzy ruined his relationship with his family and how he’s not welcome around them. He says that cream has ruined his life, but he entered treatment and has been cream-free for three months.

* The Bucks and Omega show off their new shoes, and Matt says that the fact that his Nike Diors were stolen still bugs him but his special Halloween Nikes will be on his feet. Omega says The Elite does things above and beyond, and they’re going to keep paying too much for their shoes. Matt mentions the Diors and Omega cuts a promo tearing down the thief.

* We get footage from Cutler’s camera from Dynamite, watching the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament match and commenting on it from the stage. They then get dove onto after the match.

* Best Friends do some more footage review with Wheeler Yuta. Kris Statlander chokes him unconscious again and says “Nobody even knows your finish because you’re a loser.”

* The Bucks and Chris Jericho meet with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and talk about their shoes.

* We then see Kenny Omega cutting a promo with Don Callis during a commercial at Dynamite. Omega tells the crowd he tries to have AEW skip Milwaukee and not come here, and Callis says that the Wisconsites don’t deserve to look at the Omega. Callis says a lot of the people out there remind him of Christian Cage. We then see Cage come down and cut a promo where he calls Callis a “carny piece of s**t.”

* Leva Bates is at home taking a personal night since Alex Reynolds is in hiding, Peter Avalon is a “human yo-yo” and more. She watches some movies including Casablanca and Love Actually then decides to read a book.

* John Silver is at a bar and talks about how Hangman left and Alex left, and he doesn’t know what to do. he asks what Hangman would do, and realizes he would have a drink. He ends up super drunk and says CM Punk is probably the next Exalted One, and we’re out.