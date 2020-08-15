wrestling / News
Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’
As we reported yesterday, Randy Orton took a shot at Matt Jackson, poking fun at a video he posted of a dive from AEW Dynamite.
Jackson wrote at the time: “I really stuck that landing, didn’t I?”
Orton replied in the Instagram comments: “Sweet landing…..but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me.”
Jackson ended up replying himself, as he wrote: “Thank Paul for the generous offer in 2018. Hope you’re all happy & healthy!”
