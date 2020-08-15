wrestling / News

Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’

August 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Jackson AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

As we reported yesterday, Randy Orton took a shot at Matt Jackson, poking fun at a video he posted of a dive from AEW Dynamite.

Jackson wrote at the time: “I really stuck that landing, didn’t I?

Orton replied in the Instagram comments: “Sweet landing…..but you didn’t hit anybody. Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, Milenko, Gunn, and most importantly FTR for me.

Jackson ended up replying himself, as he wrote: “Thank Paul for the generous offer in 2018. Hope you’re all happy & healthy!

View this post on Instagram

I really stuck that landing, didn’t I?

A post shared by Matt Jackson (@mattjackson13) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Jackson, Randy Orton, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading