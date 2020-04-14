Matt Jackson vs. Nick Jackson No DQ Match Official for BTE 200

– Next week’s Being the Elite will pit Young Buck against Young Buck. During today’s Being the Elite Episode 199 Part 2, Nick Jackson won the Under the Limit Battle Royale. The winner of the match would then be granted a match of his choosing for BTE 200. The match of Nick’s choice is to face Matt Jackson.

After winning the match, Nick Jackson declared that the match of his choice would be a one-on-one match, “anywhere goes, no disqualification” against his brother, Matt Jackson. Nick says this match will prove he’s ready for his in-ring return.