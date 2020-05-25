wrestling / News

Matt Jackson Worked Double or Nothing With a Broken Rib

May 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Matt Jackson

It was reported last week that Matt Jackson suffered some type of rib injury on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, after he jumped from a wall onto members of the Inner Circle. In a post on Instagram, Jackson’s wife DAna Massie revealed that Jackson had a broken rib and worked Double or Nothing with the injury.

She wrote: “My husband is CRAZY. So thankful he’s okay (besides a broken rib)… that match was fun, but also super stressful to watch last night!!

