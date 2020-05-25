wrestling / News
Matt Jackson Worked Double or Nothing With a Broken Rib
May 25, 2020
It was reported last week that Matt Jackson suffered some type of rib injury on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, after he jumped from a wall onto members of the Inner Circle. In a post on Instagram, Jackson’s wife DAna Massie revealed that Jackson had a broken rib and worked Double or Nothing with the injury.
She wrote: “My husband is CRAZY. So thankful he’s okay (besides a broken rib)… that match was fun, but also super stressful to watch last night!!”
