Matt Jackson Worked Double or Nothing With a Broken Rib

It was reported last week that Matt Jackson suffered some type of rib injury on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, after he jumped from a wall onto members of the Inner Circle. In a post on Instagram, Jackson’s wife DAna Massie revealed that Jackson had a broken rib and worked Double or Nothing with the injury.

She wrote: “My husband is CRAZY. So thankful he’s okay (besides a broken rib)… that match was fun, but also super stressful to watch last night!!”