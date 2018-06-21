wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Jackson On WWE Covering E3 Battle With The New Day, Drake Maverick Hypes next Week’s 205 Live, Triple H Comments on Busy Schedule
– Matt Jackson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about WWE covering the E3 battle between the Elite & The New Day…
“I think it was proof that people from competitive companies can work together and make entertainment magic harmony. We were very surprised to see how much WWE covered the event. We thought it was pretty cool they helped get the word out. We knew we’d win in the end, but figured it would be as competitive as it ended up being.”
– Drake Maverick posted the following on Twitter, hyping next week’s 205 Live…
NEXT TUESDAY@WWE205Live exclusively on @WWENetwork
• 6 Man #Cruiserweight Tag Team Elimination Match
• Lio Rush debuts
• PLUS much more…#WWE #205Live pic.twitter.com/6ctPBEzbbe
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 21, 2018
– Triple H tweeted the following on his busy week as he prepares for tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings…
Chicago…#NXTTakeover and #MITB
London…@RoyalAlbertHall, #NXTUK, #WWEUKCT
Cannes, France…#CannesLion
Off to Orlando…#NoSleepTillFullSail @WWENXT @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/s6zaRMvYMT
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 20, 2018