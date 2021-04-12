wrestling / News
Matt & Jeff Hardy’s Father Passes Away
April 11, 2021 | Posted by
Matt and Jeff Hardy have lost their father, who passed away according to Matt. Matt posted to Twitter to reveal that Gilbert Hardy passed away a few days ago, writing:
Thanks for all the kindness & love today. We greatly appreciate it.
I love you, Dad. Thanks for making so many sacrifices to give myself & Jeff a fair chance at life. We were blessed to have you for so many years.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Hardy family.
Thanks for all the kindness & love today. We greatly appreciate it.
I love you, Dad. Thanks for making so many sacrifices to give myself & Jeff a fair chance at life. We were blessed to have you for so many years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/55k2t2FEHc
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Vince McMahon Dislikes Nodding and Sneezing
- Shawn Michaels Recalls WrestleMania 25 Match With The Undertaker, Working Through Injury At WrestleMania 14
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37