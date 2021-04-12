Matt & Jeff Hardy’s Father Passes Away

Matt and Jeff Hardy have lost their father, who passed away according to Matt. Matt posted to Twitter to reveal that Gilbert Hardy passed away a few days ago, writing:

Thanks for all the kindness & love today. We greatly appreciate it. I love you, Dad. Thanks for making so many sacrifices to give myself & Jeff a fair chance at life. We were blessed to have you for so many years.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the Hardy family.