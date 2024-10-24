Matt and Jeff Hardy Are Happy With TNA Run So Far, Thinks Promotion Is Using Them The Right Way

In an interview with TVInsider, Matt and Jeff Hardy spoke about their latest run in TNA so far and how it compares to their past stints there. They both said they are happy with where they are and how they’re being used. Here are highlights:

Matt on how this TNA run compares to their last one seven years ago: “We’re feeling really good. We’re happy with how things turned out. The whole TNA environment, the locker room, everything has been pitch-perfect thus far. I feel like they are putting myself and Jeff in situations to succeed. They are optimizing our usage. Once again using our status as legends, which is weird to say. But they are using us the right way where they are maximizing us.”

Jeff on how TNA’s management differs this time around: “For, there is so much opportunity. There is so much potential within me. I really trust in TNA as this is my third run there. I still have so many things I haven’t done that I want to do before it’s all said and done. With TNA, I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be in 2024. I think we’re exactly where we’re supposed to be in 2024 as a tag team. It’s just super exciting to see the things we’re going to bring into reality.”

Jeff on how things might have been different for him: “Yeah, if I would have been doing ice baths in my 20s and 30s right now I would be as big as the wrestler known as John Cena. I wish I started doing that early on in my career because it has been so beneficial for me now. Matt’s on board with it too. I never look forward to doing one. I look forward to getting it over with, but it has been so beneficial.”

Matt on Rhino and Bob Ryder going into TNA Hall of Fame: “It’s great. Rhino is a very good choice, especially being here in Detroit. He is “Detroit Rock City” through and through. I’ve known Rhino for 24 years now, and he is a very deserving guy. He is someone who busted his ass for professional wrestling and contributed so much to the business. Bob Ryder is such an amazing guy. A pillar of TNA in the beginning. If Bob Ryder doesn’t step into the conversation of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, I don’t know if TNA even becomes a thing. He was hugely instrumental in putting TNA on the map. I’m so excited he is being honored in the Hall of Fame.”