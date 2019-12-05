Matt Knicks Discusses Learning He Was Wrestling Cody Rhodes on Dynamite, Found Out Just Hours Before the Show

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed wrestler Matt Knicks, who discussed getting to work a match against Cody Rhodes in AEW on the Nov. 27 edition of Dynamite. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Matt Knicks on learning he’d wrestle Cody Rhodes: “It definitely came as a surprise to me. Going back a little bit, we had the opportunity to do extra work during All Out when they were here [in Chicago]. It was an awesome opportunity to be in that environment and being in the middle of history. When they were coming back to town for the TVs, I hit them up if they needed extra bodies. They said they would let me know. So, they talked to us and said they need some people. Myself and others were there and weren’t sure what was going. Then they were like, ‘Hey, we need you to wrestle Cody Rhodes. Is that cool?’ I’m like that’s totally fine. I think that can happen. I didn’t really know until about 4 o’clock that day that it was happening and it just blew my mind.”

Knicks on Cody Rhodes: “I’ve met him in passing when he came to the [Pro Wrestling Tees] store for any events or signings. We really didn’t know each other but he was super-awesome and didn’t make me feel nervous until I was standing out there and the pyro went off. I went, ‘Oh sh*t. This is real.'”

Knicks on not speaking to Cody Rhodes after the match: “No, we didn’t have a chance to talk that much afterwards. I thanked him again for the opportunity and I thanked anyone that would listen to me. I was shaking hands with random production crew members and they probably thought I was a weirdo.”

Knicks on what happened after the match: “It’s been weird because I’m just a guy. I haven’t even been wrestling that often over the last couple of months and just focused on running [Freelance]. After it happened, Robert Anthony was like let me see your phone, I bet it’s blowing up. I’ve gotten some texts from my family and stuff but nothing too crazy. … I woke up the next day with 150 text messages. The amount of positive responses of people just saying they are happy for me was really cool. It really meant a lot to me to see that people actually care.”

Knicks on being grateful for the opportunity: “It was definitely something special. If it leads to nothing more than just that night, I’m super grateful that I was even given that opportunity. It meant a lot to me but it meant a lot to the city as well and all the fans of Freelance. It was their voices getting heard.”