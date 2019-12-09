Matt Knicks Comments On Kylie Rae’s Return To Freelance Wrestling

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Knicks spoke about Kylie Rae making her return to wrestling at a Freelance Wrestling event last month. Here are highlights:

On Kylie Rae’s wrestling return: “I’m not surprised but I’m grateful and happy. I’m happy that she’s doing what she loves with the people she loves and I think that’s super important to her. It’s super important to us as well.”

On CM Punk on WWE Backstage: “Not really surprised as I figured it would happen at some point. The fact that he is that close but also not bound by a contract with WWE. He’s kinda free to say whatever he wants and that makes for must-see TV, especially in a crowded market. It’s awesome for them to be able to capitalize on that.”

On CM Punk making appearances at wrestling events in secret: “He may or may not have escorted one Kikutaro to the ring at a Freelance show at the Bottom Lounge.”

On if Punk will wrestle again: “I think so. I think he’s got at least one more left in him just to finish off his love letter to wrestling. I think he owes it to himself to finish off on his own terms and not the way things ended.”

On being a promoter and wrestler: “I learned early on that when you’re running a company you have to make one of two choices. That is are you booking these shows to put yourself in a good position or are you booking these shows to help put the show in the best position. I realized early on that I may not be the worst wrestler, but I recognized that the crowd isn’t necessarily coming for me. They’re coming for other people that are bigger and better. But also, they are coming for the show as the show sells itself. We’ve had a decent amount of success with that lately.”