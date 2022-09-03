Matt Menard Says Being In Jericho Appreciation Society Is The Time Of His Life

Matt Menard is very much enjoying his time in the Jericho Appreciation Society, calling it the “time of my life.” Menard and Angelo Parker have had quite the road from their WWE release in June of last year to being signed by AEW and then joining the JAS, and Menard discussed the situation with Good Karma Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being part of the JAS: “It’s the time of my life. The last year of my life has been so unbelievable. From being released by WWE in June of last year, to August being picked up with AEW, my son was born, we’re wrestling Sting, fighting CM Punk. I don’t know what is going on. To bring it around and the end of the winter to get into this thing with Jericho has been a dream come true, honestly.”

On working with Jericho: “I get to watch Jericho, the way he carries himself in the back, the way he handles his business, the way he presents himself as performer. I’m just constantly learning. I try to model myself after him. The one thing that I learned from being with him is that you can do no wrong.”