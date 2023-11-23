Matt Menard Says Leaving Jericho Appreciation Society ‘Wasn’t Supposed To Be Like This’

In a video posted to social media after last night’s AEW Dynamite, Matt Menard cut a promo on how his group was doing after leaving Chris Jericho. Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, Anna Jay and Jake Hager all left the Jericho Appreciation Society back in August.

He said: “Who knows? What’s happened for the last six months? What’s happened for the last six months? That’s what I wanna know. I know we left Chris Jericho in August. It wasn’t supposed to be like this. You know the balls that it took to leave that man? You guys know the story. I gave him everything. Everything. But at some point, at some point in everybody’s life and everybody’s career, you realize that you reached the ceiling. You reached the ceiling. Is that what you want to hear? You have to make a move. So that’s what we did. That’s what we did. I thought I was on a team with men. I thought I was on a team with a bunch of men. But it’s dead! I find out. I find out that I’ve got a guy that wants to run around and dance like like he’s at a nightclub every night. Garcia, I love you, I love you. You’re in this tournament. You’re in this tournament now, okay? Do you have any idea how big this opportunity is for you, I know you do. Get your head in the game. On the other hand. I’ve got Angelo Parker, my friend since the third grade. He’s running around like he’s never seen a woman in his life, like he’s never kissed a girl, like it’s his first time. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Do you think I have this kind of time to waste? Huh? Do you? Everyone on my team. Everybody. Do you think I have this kind of time to waste? Running around kissing girls? Running around and dancing? I got a three-year-old son at home who depends on me to come home every week. I can’t let that boy down.”