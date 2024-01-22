wrestling / News
Matt Menard Thinks Daniel Garcia Has Earned An AEW TNT Title Shot
January 22, 2024 | Posted by
Matt Menard has kept an eye on Daniel Garcia and thinks he has earned the right to get a shot at the AEW TNT Title regardless of what the AEW rankings will reveal when they come out.
Menard recently expressed his opinion on commentary during the January 20 episode of AEWCollision. He has now turned to social media to advocate for Garcia.
He wrote, “Saturday nights belong to DG. 3 huge wins in 30 days. No ranking needed. Give him the title shot. TNT. #aew #AEWCollision.”
Saturday nights belong to DG. 3 huge wins in 30 days. No ranking needed. Give him the title shot. TNT. #aew #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/h2ZJcCyhSr
— Daddy Magic (@theDaddyMagic) January 22, 2024
