Matt Morgan Thinks What Makes Him Successful In Wrestling Will Help In Politics

In an interview with The Miami Herald, Matt Morgan spoke about why he’s decided to run for District 4 Commissioner in Longwood, Florida (Seminole County). Here are highlights:

On why he’s running for office: “Enough of the citizens over the last five years have been asking me to run. That combined with giving back to all these other cities during my career, I wanted to do it with my own city and take it where it needs to be. As a commissioner, you have an opportunity to have somewhat of a say by doing the job of listening to the people. They have gotten away from that. Not all commissioners, but my opponent for sure has. You need a non-politician in office. That’s what we need. Someone who can keep these guys straight. Somebody whose vote can’t be bought. Someone whose vote can’t be swayed. You can have your own ideas. I’m not saying you don’t, but your job is to be the vehicle for the citizens and their opinions and see what their opinions are and then vote on their behalf. It’s the citizen’s opinions.”

On why he thinks he will be successful: Just like me as a pro wrestler. The argument I get is that I was successful as a pro wrestler because I’m 7-feet, 300 pounds. I can see that getting me in the door, but what always made me successful was the ability to outwork people. Whether it was in the gym, my dieting, cutting promos in the mirror every day I would wake up early in my career. Whatever it took to outwork people. I have a certain work ethic. All I’m doing is taking that over to this. School was the same way. It’s the one thing you can control in life. You can control how hard you work at something. Once it started raining my campaign manager asked me to get out of there because he couldn’t risk me being sick knocking on doors the next day. I responded, ‘Even if I do get sick, I’ll work on through it.’ I did catch a cold, but I still worked the next two days knocking on doors. It was to show the citizens there is nothing I won’t do for them.”