Matt Morgan On What He Most Misses About the Wrestling Business, Why He’s Not Itching For a Return

Matt Morgan spoke with Orlando’s FOX 35 for a new interview about his wrestling career, being mayor of Longwood, Florida and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On getting his own WWE action figure: “Yeah, it’s a little mind-blowing. To go from a little kid playing with these to one day when they make your first one. If anyone says it’s not mind-blowing, they’re lying and they’re trying to act too cool for school.”

On what he misses the most from wrestling: “The thing that I think I miss the most when I look back on my wrestling career is the charity portion of being on the road and going to give kids motivational speeches in their schools. You’re a role model! Those kids look at you like a comic book hero or comic book villain depending on your character.”

On his goal as mayor of Longwood: “I want all our residents to be emotionally invested, especially our kids. It used to be they wouldn’t say, ‘Yeah, I’m from Longwood.’ Well, now they are! They are, they’re calling it Strongwood.”

On a potential return to the ring: “I’ll tell them when they say that to me, ‘Guys, what I’m doing now is 10 times more important.’ Not to take away from any professional wrestler, what they do is really, really cool and they are role models, but I’ll argue that it’s what you do with it once you leave that can be even more telling and be even bigger.”