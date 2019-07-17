Matt Morgan Thinks USA Wanted RAW Reunion Show To Spite FOX

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Matt Morgan gave his idea that the USA Network might have asked for a RAW Reunion episode to spite FOX in a way. Smackdown celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, having premiered in April of 1999. There are some who believe that WWE will hold the celebration episode on FOX when the series moves there later this year. Morgan’s belief is that USA wanted the RAW Reunion to take some of the sting out of that possible celebration.

He said: “That’s a very good point. It’ll probably be a very big rating for FOX. Maybe that’s why USA is doing it? I don’t know. That’s our [USA] bullet to shoot, not you you Johnny Newcomer [FOX]. There’s gotta be a certain level of pride by this point with USA with WWE and carrying them. [USA thinks] it’s our company. We’re the ones who’ve been working with them for years. We let them go for a few years to Spike, which was silly, and they’ve been back ever since. That’s our company. You know what I mean?“