Matt Morgan Thinks Sasha Banks Could Have Messaged Him About Using ‘The Blueprint’ as a Common Courtesy

– The Wrestling Inc Podcast recently interviewed former Impact Wrestling and WWE talent Matt Morgan, who discussed Sasha Banks using the “Blueprint” as a nickname. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Matt Morgan on Sasha Banks using Blueprint as a nickname: “That’s cool. Here’s the thing: She could have messaged me and said, ‘Hey dude, I like ‘The Blueprint,’ I have blue hair, so I’m going to be the blueprint of the women’s division.’ Whatever have you, just at least do the common courtesy thing. I would have done that, most wrestlers would have done that. The best part is 50% of the roster already told her this.”

Matt Morgan on the fans bringing it to his attention: “The fans were the ones who brought it to my attention. The sucky thing is that I’m a big fan of hers. I’m always putting her over on this show and I’m going to say that they shouldn’t have lost that tag match tonight. Neither her or Bayley should be doing jobs after turning this soon.”

Morgan on how Sasha Banks goes to his gym: “The girl goes to my gym where my poster is on the wall that says ‘The Blueprint’ Matt Morgan.”