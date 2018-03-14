WWE News: Matt Hardy Comments on Jeff, Reby Hardy Comments on Ultimate Deletion & The Broken Universe, New WWE SuperCard – Season 4 Promotion, Charlotte Comments on Asuka

– Matt & Reby Hardy posted the following on Twitter, with Reby commenting on the Broken Universe and misinformation being touted as truth…

Help others up when they're down. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 14, 2018

So much misinformation being touted as truth from people who have exactly ZERO real insight or information on what they're talking about. Seriously, unless you know – REALLY KNOW – just shut it with the "scoops" & speculate like the rest of them 🙄 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 14, 2018

Garbage like this is what I'm talking about. From all sides about all topics. It's exhausting. https://t.co/lw5G6jXpM0 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 14, 2018

I made my pro wrestling debut on WWE #RAW while my brother had to work his way up the indies. Wolfgang: 1

Maxel: 0 pic.twitter.com/blc4Hpf6Sm — Lord Wolfgang (@WolfieHardy) March 14, 2018

– 2K today announced a new in-game promotion for WWE SuperCard – Season 4 fans…

Spring into the Ring! Beginning today and running through Tuesday, March 27, Spring into the Ring provides players with access to Seeds that can be pulled from the Draft Boards. If players acquire eight Seeds, they can be thrown into the Fusion Chamber to create one of six different WWE Superstar or spring-themed parts, such as Tape, Chairs, Sunshine, Weights, Boots and Watering Cans. Players can also combine one of each part, a Seed and either a WrestleMania 33, SummerSlam ’17 or Beast Card via the Fusion Chamber and wait for it to bloom into a Spring Superstar card! In addition, Spring into the Ring players eager for a head start can access two new packs now available in the Store: The Seed Pack and the Superstar Parts Pack. For further details on Spring Into the Ring, check out the blog post here: https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/spring-into-the-ring

– Charlotte posted the following after last night’s WWE Smackdown, commenting on her upcoming match with Asuka…