Matt & Reby Hardy Expecting Their Fourth Child

January 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt and Reby Hardy are expecting, with the two announcing that their fourth child is on the way. The couple both posted to social media to reveal that Reby is pregnant and it is a girl.

The two have three sons in Wolfgang, Maxel, and Bartholomew. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.

