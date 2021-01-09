wrestling / News
Matt & Reby Hardy Expecting Their Fourth Child
January 8, 2021 | Posted by
Matt and Reby Hardy are expecting, with the two announcing that their fourth child is on the way. The couple both posted to social media to reveal that Reby is pregnant and it is a girl.
The two have three sons in Wolfgang, Maxel, and Bartholomew. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the happy family.
#TeamBoy is SO stacked in House Hardy, we decided to add a new member to #TeamGirl! pic.twitter.com/pNxka9zoP0
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 8, 2021
