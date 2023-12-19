Matt Riddle Advertised For MLW Kings Of Colosseum Match

Matt Riddle could be MLW-bound after he was released by WWE on September 22. His non-compete clause with the company expires this Thursday (December 21).

Riddle was advertised on the poster with a match listed against Jacob Fatu at MLW Kings Of Colosseum on January 6, something a fan shared on Twitter after attending a Battleground Championship Wrestling event over the weekend at the 2300 Arena.

The match was listed when Battleground Championship Wrestling fans were given fliers advertising the MLW show. MLW teased “free agent discussions heating up” as a news item on its website:

“Winter is here but the hot stove is heating up. MLW’s talent relations department, which is in the midst of a significant overhaul, has been active in discussions with several high-profile free agents.”