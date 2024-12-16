wrestling / News
Matt Riddle And More To Wrestle At BRCW Event Next Month
Boca Raton Championship Wrestling will returnon 1/30 in Miami, Florida for Cruisin’ for a Bruisin’ 3 at the Pullman Hotel, timed for the night. For more, visit www.BocaRatonWrestling.com Here is the card:
*BRCW Champion Noah Kekoa vs. Kerry Morton with Ricky Morton.
*BRCW Tag Team Champions Matt Riddle & Stallion Rogers vs. Ricky Martinez & Era.
*BRCW Women’s Champion Ash by Elegance vs. MJ Jenkins.
*Last Man Standing: AJ Francis vs. Jack Talos with Frank the Clown.
*Bull James vs. Steven Person.
*Cheeseburger vs. Deztro the Eskimofo.
*Leila Grey vs. Ruthie J.
*Also appearing are Jerry Lawler, Dasha, Ricardo Rodriguez, Matthew Maschler, Brutus Beefcake, Matthew Rehwoldt, Samira and more.